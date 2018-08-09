Cher Just Teased Her Cover Of ABBA's 'Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!' And It Does Not Disappoint

The first taste of Cher’s hotly anticipated ABBA covers album is finally here.

The legendary singer-actress posted a 40-second snippet of her take on the 1979 hit “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight),” from the forthcoming album “Dancing Queen,” in a tweet Wednesday.

It maintains the instrumental hook of the original while adding a modern, synthesized bass line. Then, of course, there are the vocals, which are oh-so-distinctly Cher.

Cher’s reasoning for releasing “Dancing Queen,” which is due out in September, was simple.

“I’ve always liked ABBA and saw the original ‘Mamma Mia’ musical on Broadway three times,” she told Variety in an interview published Thursday. “After filming ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,’ I was reminded again of what great and timeless songs they wrote and started thinking, ‘Why not do an album of their music?’”

“The songs were harder to sing than I imagined but I’m so happy with how the music came out,” she added. “I’m really excited for people to hear it. It’s a perfect time.”

The Grammy and Oscar winner unveiled the track listing for “Dancing Queen” last month:

SONGS

1.WATERLOO

2.GIMME,GIMME

3.DANCING👑

4.CHIQUITITTA

5. NAME OF THE GAME

6.MOMMA MIA

7. ONE OF US

8.WINNER TAKES IT ALL

9.SOS

10.⁉️ — Cher (@cher) July 25, 2018

Her performance of 1976’s “Fernando” has been widely hailed by critics as a highlight of the movie, which reportedly raked in $77.9 million at the worldwide box office in its opening weekend.