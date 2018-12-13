Cher Says Book, Movie About Her Life Are Coming In 2020

Cher says she’ll kick off the next decade by telling her life story.

The singer, actress and all-around icon announced on Twitter late Tuesday that she’s working on a memoir, due out in 2020. And that’s not all ― she added that a biopic, presumably based on the new book, is also in the works.

Writing Life Story🕶Book Due Out First Part Of 2020🎉

Bio Pic To Follow 🥰 — Cher (@cher) December 12, 2018

The news comes just over a week after a musical based on Cher’s life opened on Broadway. Now playing at the Neil Simon Theatre in New York, “The Cher Show” features 35 of the diva’s hits, including “If I Could Turn Back Time” and “Believe.” Actresses Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks and Micaela Diamond portray Cher at varying points in her life and career.

The book won’t mark Cher’s publishing debut. Her literary oeuvre consists of a 1998 essay collection, The First Time; a 1991 fitness manual, Forever Fit; and an inspirational children’s book, Reaching Your Goals.

2018 marked yet another banner year for the 72-year-old superstar. In addition to “The Cher Show,” she returned to the big screen after an eight-year absence in the all-ABBA movie musical, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.”