Cher Revisits Sex With Tom Cruise And We're So There For It

If she could turn back time, Cher would still count Tom Cruise among her top five favorite lovers.

In a game of “Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts” on “The Late Late Show” with host James Corden on Tuesday, the 72-year-old Cher was given a near-mission impossible: Eat dried caterpillar, or list the four lovers who occupied her top five list with Cruise. She declared back in 2013 that Cruise was on the list.

Cher chewed up the caterpillar, but then told Corden she didn’t remember making the Cruise remark. “But do you remember doing it?” he asked coyly. “Yup!” said Cher, who dated the movie star back in the 1980s.