ENTERTAINMENT
06/20/2018 08:28 am ET

Cher Revisits Sex With Tom Cruise And We're So There For It

The singer had something to say about the actor's place among her top five lovers on "The Late Late Show."
headshot
By Ron Dicker

If she could turn back time, Cher would still count Tom Cruise among her top five favorite lovers.

In a game of “Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts” on “The Late Late Show” with host James Corden on Tuesday, the 72-year-old Cher was given a near-mission impossible: Eat dried caterpillar, or list the four lovers who occupied her top five list with Cruise. She declared back in 2013 that Cruise was on the list.

Cher chewed up the caterpillar, but then told Corden she didn’t remember making the Cruise remark. “But do you remember doing it?” he asked coyly. “Yup!” said Cher, who dated the movie star back in the 1980s.

Find out in the clip below how Cruise made his way onto Cher’s top five list.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Celebrity Photos
headshot
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Celebrities James Corden The Late Late Show Tom Cruise Cher
Cher Revisits Sex With Tom Cruise And We're So There For It
CONVERSATIONS