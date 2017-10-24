Cheyenne Jackson Finds Love On The Dance Floor In New Movie Musical

Ten Manhattan love affairs across the decades converge in “Hello Again,” the starry new film adaptation of Michael John LaChiusa’s 1993 off-Broadway musical.

HuffPost got an exclusive first look at the film in the snippet above, in which the character Robert (Cheyenne Jackson) spies a handsome stranger (Tyler Blackburn) across a crowded, Studio 54-like club. Set in the 1970s, the scene is set to a disco-fied spin on the musical’s title song, performed by six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald.

Adapting “Hello Again” for the big screen was a remarkably smooth process, director Tom Gustafson told HuffPost. He and screenwriter Cory Krueckeberg found the musical to be “compelling, poetic, insightful, ambitious and provocative.”

“We knew if we could pull it off, it would be very special,” Gustafson said. Though “Hello Again” differs from recent movie musicals like “Into The Woods” and “Les Misérables” in that it never had a Broadway run, making the film “sets us up to take on even more complex and demanding musical films in the future,” he said.

“Cheyenne brought such an incredible energy to the film,” Gustafson said. “He’s such a talented and gracious actor ― the exact guy you want in the room for our film’s complicated dance between music, sensuality, character connection, period detail.”

Praising Jackson’s “electric and entirely genuine” chemistry with co-stars Blackburn and McDonald, he added, “It doesn’t hurt that he’s handsome and has such a warm and silky singing voice.”