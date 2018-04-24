Chicago Tribune Newsroom Overwhelmingly Supports Unionization

Dear Bruce,

We are asking Tronc to voluntarily recognize the Chicago Tribune Guild and begin contract negotiations.

More than 85 percent of our colleagues have signed union authorization cards in support of the Chicago Tribune Guild. The 46-member organizing committee is drawn from all over our newsrooms, and the large number of signatures collected within days reflects that wide reach and our dedication.

Voluntary recognition would allow us to begin contract negotiations, saving the company the cost and inconvenience of a campaign and an election that will result overwhelmingly in our favor.

Please let us know by 11 a.m. on April 25 if Tronc will voluntarily recognize the Chicago Tribune Guild.

If we do not hear back by the deadline, and/or if the company does not wish to voluntarily recognize the Guild, we will file the signature cards with the National Labor Relations Board.

Respectfully,

Chicago Tribune Guild organizing committee