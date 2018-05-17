It’s a proven fact that looking at food will make you hungry, and that’s why we’re craving chicken and rice for dinner this week.

When you see an image of delicious-looking food, your stomach releases a hormone called ghrelin into your bloodstream, stimulating your appetite. You haven’t been imagining it, and it’s not just psychological: It’s a very real physical phenomenon.

If you want to test this for yourself, watch this video about Israeli chicken pilaf from Frankie Celenza, whose virtues we’ve praised before here at HuffPost:

Now you’re hungry for chicken and rice, right?