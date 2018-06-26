Child Fires Gun At Ikea After Weapon Falls Into Couch Cushions

“Safety and security of customers and co-workers is the top priority for IKEA,” the statement read. Ikea asserted the company has “processes in place” to ensure customer safety, including “regular safety walks and audits which happen before, during and after opening hours.”

“In addition, IKEA has a no-weapon policy in our locations to prevent exactly these types of situations,” the Swedish retailer added.

Indiana does not require residents to obtain permits to buy rifles or handguns, according to the National Rifle Association, nor does the state maintain a database of registered rifles or handguns ― or their owners. Only handgun owners who wish to carry their weapons in public need to obtain a permit.

Citing police, local NBC affiliate WTVA reported that the gun’s owner had a permit and the case will be turned over to the local Hamilton County prosecutor to decide whether to file charges.