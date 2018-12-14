A Child ‘Teleported’ Into A BBC News Report And Everyone Freaked Out

BBC viewers were left puzzled this week when a child appeared to teleport into a news report.
Twitter user @realTewkesburyBC shared video of the bizarre incident online Wednesday:
“WTF... does anyone else see the child teleport?” the person asked in a tweet.
The clip prompted various pop culture references in response:
So, has the BBC developed some kind of “Star Trek”-level transportation technology?
Not quite.
According to this thread from Tom Richell, the head of video at British news website The Independent, the strange video clip resulted from the editing process:
Mystery solved!