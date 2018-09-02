Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover) dropped an animated music video for his single “Feels Like Summer” on Saturday, and it’s chock-full of high-profile cartoon cameos.

The rapper made headlines in May when his politically charged “This Is America” video took the internet by storm, racking up more than 100 million views on YouTube in just nine days.

“Feels Like Summer,” which was released in June alongside “Summertime Magic,” issues a subtle warning about climate change delivered through Gambino’s haunting vocals and dreamy melody. The new video also features dozens of cartoon versions of pop culture and political icons.

Here’s a sampling of the cartoon cameos you might have missed:

Chance the Rapper (left) and Jaden Smith (center)

Childish Gambino/YouTube

Will Smith

Childish Gambino/YouTube

Azealia Banks

Childish Gambino/YouTube

Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott

Childish Gambino/YouTube

Kanye West and former first lady Michelle Obama

Childish Gambino/YouTube

Beyoncé (with tribute to Fredo Santana)

Childish Gambino/YouTube

Dr. Dre, Diddy, Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Jay-Z (L to R) and Gucci Mane (bottom)

Childish Gambino/YouTube

SZA and Janelle Monae

Childish Gambino/YouTube

Chris Brown

Childish Gambino/YouTube

Outkast’s Andre 3000 (top) and Big Boi (bottom)

Childish Gambino/YouTube

Childish Gambino/YouTube

Rihanna

Childish Gambino/YouTube

Whitney Houston

Childish Gambino/YouTube

Michael Jackson