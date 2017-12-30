China Shuts Down Domestic Ivory Trade In Effort To Fight Poaching

Last month, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service moved to reverse an Obama-era ban on importing elephants trophies, including tusks, from Zimbabwe and Zambia after concluding that sport hunting in the two African countries would “enhance the survival of the species in the wild.”

But as quick as the agency could announce its official decision, Trump stepped in to suspended it. In a Nov. 19 post to Twitter, he called trophy hunting a “horror show” and said he’s unlikely to allow for such imports. And he said he would make a final decision on the matter the following week.

More than a month later, an announcement has yet to be made.