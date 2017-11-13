After wrapping, the couple left Waco, Texas, and went to Florence, Italy, to rest and recuperate.

“We both slept for 15 hours and missed breakfast, lunch, and an afternoon of shopping with friends, but that rest felt good! Florence, you’re beautiful,” Joanna wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday.

A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Nov 12, 2017 at 9:52am PST

Though some of Joanna’s followers on social media were clearly happy the couple was taking a well-earned break, others are devastated the hit HGTV show is coming to a close.

The “Fixer Upper” stars announced in September that they were ending the series to focus on their family and concentrate on their businesses.

“It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last,” the couple wrote in a post on their Magnolia Market website.

“While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with,” they added. “Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Nov 2, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

While some still questioned why the two would leave such a successful series, Chip’s mom put the rumors to rest.

“[Chip and Joanna] earned some time to rest,” she told Closer Weekly in October. “They care very much about how their children turn out, and they are very well aware that spending time with them and investing in their lives is important.”

Considering the Gaineses started off their European vacation with 15 hours of sleep, it sounds like they’ll be rested up in no time.