Chip Gaines just said goodbye to his long hair for the sweetest reason.

The “Fixer Upper” star shaved his entire head on Wednesday to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Joanna Gaines posted an adorable photo of her newly bald husband surrounded by the kids of St. Jude.

“We are leaving Memphis changed,” Joanna wrote. “Kiddos of @stjude we go with your faces on our minds and your stories in our hearts. Thank you for letting us be a part of your home at Target House. We are cheering you on every step of the way.”

Last week, Gaines posted an Instagram about his plan to donate to St. Jude’s through #OperationHaircut, as he called it, and encouraged his followers to donate as well.

“It’s come to my attention that most of you hate my current hairstyle. But how MUCH do you hate it? Now’s the time to put your money where your mouth is,” Gaines said.

He added, “Donate to @StJude through the link in my profile, and the more money we raise over the next FOUR days, the shorter my hair goes. That’s a promise. And, who knows, maybe if you really exceed my expectations...I’ll buzz it all off.”

He kept his promise!

It’s unclear if “Fixer Upper” fans will get to see Chip’s new ’do on the last season of the hit HGTV show, as the Gaineses recently wrapped up filming their final reveal.

The new season premieres on Nov. 21, but after that Chip and Joanna are focusing on their family.

“For people, they think there’s got to be a reason, like, ’Oh, something bad happened and therefore that’s why they’re leaving the show,’” Joanna said during a recent appearance at AOL Build. “I think it’s just hard for people to comprehend, no, we’re just leaving because it’s right instinctively for us and our family. No negative reason.”