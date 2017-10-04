Chip Gaines's Mom Sheds Light On Why 'Fixer Upper' Is Ending

“[Chip and Joanna] earned some time to rest,” she told Closer Weekly. “They care very much about how their children turn out, and they are very well aware that spending time with them and investing in their lives is important.”

Chip was hit with a lawsuit by his former realty partners in April, and in July, Joanna shot down rumors that she was leaving the show to start a skincare line. In August, Chip responded to rumors the couple was divorcing, saying it “won’t ever happen.”

In their post, the Gaineses said the show is ending for only happy, personal reasons.

“Our family is healthy and our marriage has honestly never been stronger,” the post read. “This has nothing to do with a fraudulent skincare line or anything else you’ll inevitably read. This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment.”