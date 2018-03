“The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late)” has been a holiday staple for decades. Now, one parody artist has a fresh take on the tune.

Rocky Mountain Mike (a.k.a. comic and song parodist Michael Hardeman) gave the Christmas classic a makeover for the age of President Donald Trump. Instead of a hula hoop, the faux Chipmunks want an impeachment.

“We can hardly stand the wait, please Mueller don’t be late,” the faux Chipmunks sing.