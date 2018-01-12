Chris Matthews Joked About Giving Hillary Clinton A 'Bill Cosby Pill' In 2016

MSNBC host Chris Matthews is apologizing for a joke he made at Hillary Clinton’s expense before a Jan. 5, 2016, interview with the then-Democratic presidential candidate.
Prior to their chat at an Iowa fire station, Matthews was recorded joking about in a way that made light of both Clinton and sexual assault. The Cut got hold of the video.
“Can I have some of the queen’s waters? Precious waters?” Matthews can be heard asking an assistant. While he’s waiting for the water, he quips, “Where’s that Bill Cosby pill I brought with me?”
The video (seen below) shows the remarks from two angles. Matthews seems impressed with his own wit while staffers laugh nervously.
Matthews apologized for his remarks after The Cut contacted him.
“This was a terrible comment I made in poor taste during the height of the Bill Cosby headlines,” Matthews told The Cut. “I realize that’s no excuse. I deeply regret it and I’m sorry.”
Still, Matthews has long shown that he has no love for Clinton. A 10-year-old Jezebel post noted the many disparaging terms he’d aimed at her ― from “she devil” and “Nurse Ratched” to “witchy,” “anti-male” and “uppity.”
Still, the reference to the “Bill Cosby pill” was especially chilling in light of the sexual assault allegations against him by 60 women, many of whom claimed they were also drugged by the comedian.
Matthews has his own history of questionable workplace behavior. Last month, it was revealed that his employer, NBC, had formally reprimanded Matthews in 1999 for making inappropriate jokes and comments to a female employee at MSNBC. The network paid out $40,000 to the woman to settle a sexual harassment claim.