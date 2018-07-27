Chiyo Miyako, the world’s oldest known person, died on Sunday at the age of 117 years, 81 days.

Miyako’s death came in Osaka, Japan, south of Tokyo, where she lived, according to Guinness World Records, which had confirmed her status as Oldest Living Person and Oldest Living Woman.

Guinness officially declared Miyako the world’s oldest person in April, after the death of fellow Japanese citizen Nabi Tajima, who also was 117.

Miyako’s family referred to her as “the goddess” and described her to Guinness World Records as a patient, kind and chatty person who loved calligraphy. She attributed her long life to sushi and at least eight hours of nightly sleep, according to Guinness.

Although Guinness hasn’t officially announced a successor, many people believe the Oldest Person title will be passed on to Kane Tanaka, a 115-year-old woman who lives in a nursing home in Fukuoka, Japan, according to USA Today.