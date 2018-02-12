Chloe Kim Takes Gold For U.S. In Women's Snowboard Halfpipe

American snowboarding prodigy Chloe Kim has taken the gold medal in the women’s snowboard halfpipe at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, topping the field with a phenomenal 98.25 score in the final, while fellow American Arielle Gold took the bronze.

Kim, the 17-year-old Californian, served up the near-perfect score on her last of three runs in the daytime final on Tuesday, a mark that none of the 11 other competitors could match. She is the youngest ever gold medalist in the halfpipe event.

Even though Kim’s winning score came in her final run, she had secured the gold with her first score of 93. Her second run failed to impress, getting a 41 from judges, but her flawless third effort clinched her top position in what is her first Winter Olympics.

Chloe Kim has thrown down the HAMMER with her first run. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/D65Nuoyydu pic.twitter.com/r6UJ7df38X — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 13, 2018

Kim, a four-time X Games gold medalist, was joined by fellow U.S. snowboarders Kelly Clark and Maddie Mastro in the final, who placed fourth and 12th, respectively.

Gold, who had missed the 2014 Sochi Games due to injury, took bronze with a top score of 85.85.

Kim’s elation following her 93.75 run was obvious.

But if she was nervous while waiting between her runs, she didn’t show it. Just minutes before her third and final run, Kim’s mind was not on the halfpipe but on her stomach.

Wish I finished my breakfast sandwich but my stubborn self decided not to and now I'm getting hangry — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 13, 2018

She had delighted fans in previous days by talking up her favorite junk food.

Oh and I also had 2 churros today and they were pretty bomb so if you ever get nervous go eat a churro — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 11, 2018

Could be down for some ice cream rn — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 12, 2018

When a fan asked if she sent her ice cream tweet while competing in the preliminary rounds, she replied “yes....”