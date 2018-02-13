WSJ's Chloe Kim Joke Falls Flat

Superstar snowboarder Chloe Kim not only nabbed a gold medal at Tuesday’s women’s snowboard halfpipe final at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, she nailed a near-perfect score and shattered a record by becoming the young athlete ever to win the event.

This is the 17-year-old’s first time at the Olympics, but she’s also four-time X Games gold medalist.

Kim’s accomplishments have already made her a fan favorite at the games. But the Wall Street Journal seems more impressed by her tweets than her athletic prowess.

“Kim is a brilliant snowboarder,” the outlet said. “She’s a better tweeter.”

Chloe Kim is a brilliant snowboarder. She's a better tweeter. https://t.co/lGf73IdCiS #Pyeongchang2018 #Olympics — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) February 13, 2018

The outlet then proceeded to list several of the gold medalists recent food-related tweets, including the revelation that she was hangry during her historic run on Tuesday.

Though Kim’s tweets are pretty hilarious, social media users were quick to point out that the Journal’s remark— even if made in jest— was belittling.

Are you intentionally trying to take away this young woman’s awesome power as a top (male or female) athlete? This is so insulting to her, and quite frankly, to woman everywhere. Show some respect @wsj #disgusted — Lainie Carter (@lainiecarter) February 13, 2018

Oh, did she also win a gold medal for tweeting? — ewα καszubα (@kashoobs) February 13, 2018

.@WSU That is an embarrassing tweet that you should apologize for and obviously, you're not going to apologize because you're a pompous ass. — John B0Ok (@thisisjohnbook) February 13, 2018

Disgusting coverage. — Restoration (@Restoration) February 13, 2018

Giving out medals for tweeting now? — Reclaiming My Country🇺🇸 (@THE_Nasty_Woman) February 13, 2018

Luckily, Kim was probably too busy celebrating her victory to worry about any drama.