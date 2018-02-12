Choir Treats Entire Hotel To Hauntingly Beautiful Rendition Of National Anthem

Guests staying at the Hyatt Regency Louisville had a pretty note-worthy experience.

Students participating in a Kentucky state choir conference treated those present to their annual tradition of singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” from numerous balconies in the hotel on Wednesday.

“Had a proud #American moment tonight,” Garrett Mager, a guest who witnessed the hauntingly beautiful rendition in person, wrote as the caption for his now-viral Facebook video of the performance. “Woke up in my hotel hearing a lot of noise outside in the lobby. I went out and found this. The Kentucky State Choir Finals schools are all staying at my hotel. They decided to sing the National Anthem together on every single floor. #Amazing.”

WKYT-TV reported that the more than 650 Kentucky students who gathered to sing the anthem were staying at the hotel while participating in the Kentucky Music Educators Association All-State Choir Ensembles.