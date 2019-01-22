Singer Chris Brown, who was detained Monday by police in Paris after a woman accused him of rape, is planning to sue the woman, according to his attorney Raphael Chiche.

Shortly after Brown, 29, was released Tuesday night without charges from the prosecutor’s office, Chiche announced that he was preparing to sue the woman for making the claims against the singer.

“Chris Brown is free. No lawsuits were filed against him,” Chiche tweeted. “He vigorously challenges the charges against him. A complaint for slanderous denunciation will be filed tomorrow with the public prosecutor of Paris.”

Brown and two others were placed in police custody on Monday on suspicion of aggravated rape and a drug offense after a woman filed a complaint with Parisian police accusing the group of raping her at the singer’s hotel, according to The New York Times.

The Paris prosecutor’s office told The Associated Press that Brown and his group were released from custody and authorized to leave the country while the investigation was ongoing.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Chiche confirmed that the prosecutor had not sued Brown but noted that Brown was still under investigation.

“The charges against Chris Brown have not been dropped and investigations are still going on, but Chris Brown has not been sued by prosecution,” Chiche said.

Later Tuesday, Chiche confirmed that he was “preparing” to file a complaint against Brown’s accuser.

I'm preparing the complaint #ChrisBrown will file against her accuser

French celebrity news magazine Closer was the first to report Brown’s detention.

According to the magazine, Brown’s accuser told police that she was raped at his suite in the Mandarin Oriental hotel on the night of Jan. 15. She said she met the singer and his friends earlier that evening at a nightclub near the Champs-Élysées.

The Associated Press confirmed the details of the woman’s report, citing an unnamed police official.

Brown maintained his innocence in an Instagram caption shared with a photo that reads, “This bitch lyin’.”

“I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR,” he wrote. “THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP! … FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL [sic] AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!”

Brown is no stranger to allegations of violence.

In one high-profile incident in 2009, Brown attacked pop star Rihanna, his girlfriend at the time, in his car, leaving her face bruised and swollen. Brown was sentenced to five years of probation for the assault.

Then in 2017, Brown’s ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran filed a temporary domestic violence restraining order against the singer. In court documents, Tran alleged that Brown pushed her down the stairs, punched her in the stomach and threatened to shoot her. She also said Brown told others he was going to kill her.