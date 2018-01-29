Chris Christie To Join ABC News As A Contributor

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) is coming to a small screen near you.

Christie will join ABC News as a contributor, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to HuffPost. The news was first reported Monday by The Star-Ledger.

The famously blunt politician will make his debut as a contributor on Tuesday’s “Good Morning America.” He’ll return to the network later that night to contribute to the coverage of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

The Washington Post via Getty Images Christie and Trump share a moment at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in November 2016.

The former governor, who left office earlier this month after serving eight years, has been a staunch backer of Trump since the presidential campaign. Once Christie dropped his own primary bid, he put his support behind Trump. Even though he was one of the few high-profile campaign surrogates not given a top position in the Trump administration, he’s remained loyal to the president.

The Star-Ledger also reported that ABC would turn to Christie for coverage during the 2018 midterm elections and for his take on Trump voters. A network representative declined to comment to HuffPost.