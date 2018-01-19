Chris Christie Reportedly Turned Away From Airport VIP Entrance

Chris Christie, no longer the governor of New Jersey, was reportedly denied access to a special VIP entrance at Newark Liberty International Airport on Thursday.

Christie denied the multiple reports from local media and The Associated Press as “pure fiction.”

The entry point is typically used by dignitaries and others to bypass the normal Transportation Security Administration checkpoint, and Christie used it himself recently, according to NBC New York.

However, his access to the bypass appears to have ended this week along with his two terms as governor of the Garden State.

“Port Authority says Christie showed up at Newark Airport today with NJ State PD detail,” a Port Authority spokesman told CBS New York. “They tried to go into the special access area where they have been going for years. A PA cop told him he was no longer allowed to use that access and they escorted him to the regular area.”

The station said Christie cooperated.

The onetime Republican presidential hopeful later fired off a pair of tweets slamming the reports:

Absolutely false story about my travel today. NJSP security detail & I were led to one entrance in the airport by PAPD officer. TSA informed PAPD and NJSP that this was the wrong way to enter and directed us to another entrance where I was screened & admitted to the airport(1/2) — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) January 18, 2018