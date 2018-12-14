Chris Christie Reportedly Meets Trump To Talk Chief Of Staff Job

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) met with President Donald Trump on Thursday to discuss the possibility of becoming his new chief of staff, Axios reported.

The onetime presidential candidate is a prime contender for the role, the outlet reported, citing an unnamed source “familiar with the president’s thinking.” Trump did not offer Christie the role, CNN reported.

Trump is looking for a new chief of staff to replace John Kelly, who is soon departing the post. The president is considering five finalists for the role, he said Thursday.

One hindrance for Christie could be his relationship with Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, whose father Christie prosecuted during his time as U.S. attorney for New Jersey.

Kushner is a candidate for the chief of staff job as well, HuffPost reported on Thursday. Trump and Kushner met on Wednesday for a conversation on the matter, and the current White House adviser is interested, a top Republican told HuffPost.

Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, Nick Ayers, was seen as Trump’s top pick for the position. But he decided to leave the White House instead.

On Sunday, Ayers thanked Trump, Pence “and my great colleagues for the honor to serve our Nation at The White House,” adding, “I will be departing at the end of the year but will work with the #MAGA team to advance the cause.”

Christie’s background as a U.S. attorney could prove useful to Trump during special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into his campaign’s ties with Russia.