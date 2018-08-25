CNN anchor Chris Cuomo broke down Friday why he believes President Donald Trump is now acting like a mafia don.

The “Cuomo Prime Time” host admitted speculation about how bad Trump’s week had been was “an enticing question” ― after his former campaign manager Paul Manafort was convicted on eight charges and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to bank fraud, tax fraud and campaign finance violations.

But Cuomo said the way in which Trump had handled developments concerned him “more, much more, in fact.” “He fully transitioned into mob boss mode,” Cuomo claimed. “You could literally find his echo in a Gotti or his gangster of choice, Capone, or even a Corleone.”

The “real WTF moment” for Cuomo came during Trump’s interview with “Fox & Friends,” which aired Thursday, in which he suggested “flipping” to make a deal with prosecutors should be a criminal offense.

“I have literally only heard the notion he just introduced, that flipping shouldn’t be allowed, to from people complaining to me over the years about why they shouldn’t be in jail as gangsters,” said Cuomo.