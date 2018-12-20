MEDIA
12/20/2018 06:59 am ET

CNN's Chris Cuomo Explains How Each Of Trump's 4 Signature Promises Are Crumbling

The CNN host ticked off Trump's failures to deliver, one by one.
headshot
By Lee Moran

CNN’s Chris Cuomo recalled the four signature promises that President Donald Trump made on the 2016 campaign trail on Wednesday night.

The “Cuomo Prime Time” host then explained how and why each one of those vows now seems “to be crumbling.”

Cuomo broke down how Trump had failed to deliver on the construction of a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, was struggling in his efforts to defeat the self-styled Islamic State terror network, was presiding over a slumping stock market and not making good on his claim he had “nothing to do with Russia.”

Check out the clip here:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics And Government Chris Cuomo
CNN's Chris Cuomo Explains How Each Of Trump's 4 Signature Promises Are Crumbling
CONVERSATIONS