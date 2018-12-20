CNN’s Chris Cuomo recalled the four signature promises that President Donald Trump made on the 2016 campaign trail on Wednesday night.
The “Cuomo Prime Time” host then explained how and why each one of those vows now seems “to be crumbling.”
Cuomo broke down how Trump had failed to deliver on the construction of a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, was struggling in his efforts to defeat the self-styled Islamic State terror network, was presiding over a slumping stock market and not making good on his claim he had “nothing to do with Russia.”
