Chris Cuomo Rips Fox News As Trump Administration 'Mothership'

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo on Thursday lashed out at White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for shutting out the press while answering questions on Fox News — which he called the “mothership” of the Trump administration.

“She gets a pass” on Fox News, Cuomo said on “The View.” “The administration favors that place because it’s the mothership.”

President Donald Trump revealed this week that he told Sanders “not to bother” any longer with White House press briefings. Her last meeting with the press was more than a month ago, on Dec. 18, before the partial government shutdown, which has become the longest in American history

Sanders said Wednesday on “Fox & Friends”: “We’re in the business of getting information to the American people, not making stars out of people that want to become contributors on CNN.”

Cuomo said on “The View”: “Here’s the line: At the end of the day ... if you’re in the business of communication with the American people, your currency is integrity and telling the truth, and owning it when you get it wrong.”

This administration “lies more than anything I have ever seen in public life,” said Cuomo, son of former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo and brother of current Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“I was raised in politics, so I have a very low bar for [politicians] being truthful because I’ve been raised around politicians. So I’m used to how it can be spun,” he added. “I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Check out Cuomo’s take on Sanders in the video above.