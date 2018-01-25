GOP Lawmaker Gets Sunday-Schooled Over Botched Religious Reference

A Republican congressman called thousands of missing FBI text messages “the greatest coincidence since the Immaculate Conception,” then struggled to explain just what he meant.

The FBI said the messages were lost due to a technical glitch.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) made the comments in a Fox News interview on Wednesday. Later, however, Gaetz stammered his way through a CNN interview when Chris Cuomo asked him to clarify.

“Where is the analogy?” Cuomo asked. “That’s what I don’t understand. What do you think happened with the Immaculate Conception?”

“Look, did you really bring me on to discuss my religious views, Chris?” Gaetz replied. “I’m a Christian. I believe that the Immaculate Conception was how Jesus was born.”

It was not, in fact, how Jesus was born and Cuomo quickly took Gaetz to church on this one.

See the full exchange above.

Leaving aside the fact that the Immaculate Conception refers to Mary’s conception without original sin (not the birth of Jesus), which he clearly doesn’t know — it sounds like he’s calling the Christian faith (the Virgin Birth) a lie, right? I mean what else could that even mean? — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 25, 2018

I really wish @ChrisCuomo had pressed @mattGaetz a bit more precisely on his assertion that the Immaculate Conception was “an amazing coincidence,” rather than on the actually fairly common misconception about whose conception that doctrine covers. https://t.co/hfvqjoxNOK — Ron Hogan (@RonHogan) January 25, 2018

Was Rep. Matt Gaetz (R) implying that the immaculate conception was a cover story for a pregnancy? https://t.co/ha01Hq9HOh — Lindsay Beyerstein (@Beyerstein) January 25, 2018