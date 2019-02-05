Chris Cuomo Gets Blunt With Rick Santorum: ‘Don’t Say That B.S. On This Show’

Rick Santorum tried the “fake news” line on CNN on Monday night, but it didn’t go as he had hoped. Instead, host Chris Cuomo called him out for “B.S.”

The former Republican presidential candidate was arguing with Cuomo and Bakari Sellers, a Democratic former lawmaker from South Carolina, about President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall. Cuomo and Sellers claimed Trump had made the wall his top priority, but Santorum said the president “put lots of things on the table and he’s not getting any cooperation” from Democrats.

″[The wall] is all the president is talking about when it comes to immigration reform,” Sellers said. “He’s only talking about a wall. And the complete irony of this is that he’s willing to shut down the government over the wall, and guess who will not get paid? Border patrol agents.”

Santorum replied by calling it “fake news” twice.

“But Rick, you’re not being fair to the argument,” Cuomo interjected.

Santorum wasn’t having it, saying “fake news” a third time.

“C’mon, don’t say that B.S. on this show,” Cuomo shot back. “This is the opposite of fake news.”