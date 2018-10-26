Chris Cuomo Mocks Sarah Sanders With A Classic ‘Princess Bride’ Quote

CNN’s Chris Cuomo used a classic line from “The Princess Bride” to call out White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ latest defense of President Donald Trump.

Sanders described Trump’s response to the bomb scares aimed at several leading Democratic figures as well as CNN as “presidential,” despite the fact that he also continued to attack the media.

“Presidential?” Cuomo asked. “Sarah, you keep using that word. As Inigo Montoya said, ’You keep on using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.”

Cuomo also came up with a colorful new description for the pro-Trump coverage on Fox News as well as the “Trump Trinity” of Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham.

See his full takedown above.

But it wasn’t all criticism. Cuomo also presented a plea for viewers to remember: “We are more than what happens when we are at our worst.”