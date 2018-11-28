Chris Cuomo Slams Trump's 'Ignorance And Arrogance'

Trump claimed his “very high levels of intelligence” have led him to not believe in climate change, adding that America’s air and water were “now at a record clean.”

The president also complained at length about the Federal Reserve, criticizing the recent increase in interest rates before insisting he wasn’t concerned about a recession.

“I’m doing deals, and I’m not being accommodated by the Fed,” he said. “They’re making a mistake because I have a gut, and my gut tells me more sometimes than anybody else’s brain can ever tell me.”

Cuomo slammed Trump for his comments, pointing out that “he’s never been prized for his investment savvy when it comes to the markets.”

“This president ignores science in favor of his own version of reality,” he said.

The CNN anchor also argued that Trump’s “ignorance and arrogance” were a “very dangerous combination in this president.”

“He often doesn’t know or doesn’t want to know the facts, and then he will lie or pretend he knows better when he does not,” Cuomo said.