Cuomo Bombshell: CNN Host Shows Trump-Signed Letter Of Intent For Moscow Hotel

CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Tuesday showed off a letter that directly contradicts a claim made over the weekend by Rudy Giuliani, attorney for President Donald Trump.
Giuliani was asked on Sunday about a proposed Trump Tower under negotiations in Moscow prior to the 2016 presidential campaign.
“It was a real estate project,” Giuliani said. “There was a letter of intent to go forward, but no one signed it.”
However, the 2015 letter Cuomo held up had the president’s famous bold signature:
Trump has insisted he would have been allowed to pursue such a deal.
“There would be nothing wrong if I did do it,” he said last month. “I was running my business while I was campaigning. There was a good chance that I wouldn’t have won, in which case I would have gotten back into the business. And why should I lose lots of opportunities?”
However, Trump and his camp have given seemingly conflicting statements about the project, including Giuliani’s denial that Trump had signed a letter of intent.
“Here’s what’s gong on: This doesn’t matter legally, and that’s the point,” Cuomo said. “They’re not preparing for trial. Don’t examine it that way. They’re preparing for a PR campaign to convince you of what they want you to believe.”
See his full segment above.