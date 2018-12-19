Cuomo Bombshell: CNN Host Shows Trump-Signed Letter Of Intent For Moscow Hotel

CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Tuesday showed off a letter that directly contradicts a claim made over the weekend by Rudy Giuliani, attorney for President Donald Trump.

Giuliani was asked on Sunday about a proposed Trump Tower under negotiations in Moscow prior to the 2016 presidential campaign.

“It was a real estate project,” Giuliani said. “There was a letter of intent to go forward, but no one signed it.”

However, the 2015 letter Cuomo held up had the president’s famous bold signature:

CNN obtains letter of intent for the proposed Trump Tower Moscow signed by Trump@ChrisCuomo: "This is a very negotiate situation. It didn't bind anybody anything. A letter of intent is just that. It means we're going to try to make this happen. But it was very well negotiated." pic.twitter.com/b1F9dWf3DS — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) December 19, 2018

Trump has insisted he would have been allowed to pursue such a deal.

“There would be nothing wrong if I did do it,” he said last month. “I was running my business while I was campaigning. There was a good chance that I wouldn’t have won, in which case I would have gotten back into the business. And why should I lose lots of opportunities?”

Giuliani told @DanaBashCNN two days ago that for Trump Tower Moscow, "there was a letter of intent to go forward, but no one signed it." False. Don Jr. already told Congress his dad signed the deal. And today, @ChrisCuomo obtained the signed letter itself. https://t.co/YY2dcBMIgH pic.twitter.com/hScKgXAQ86 — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) December 19, 2018

However, Trump and his camp have given seemingly conflicting statements about the project, including Giuliani’s denial that Trump had signed a letter of intent.

“Here’s what’s gong on: This doesn’t matter legally, and that’s the point,” Cuomo said. “They’re not preparing for trial. Don’t examine it that way. They’re preparing for a PR campaign to convince you of what they want you to believe.”