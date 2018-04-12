Chris Evans Plays Real-Life Hero With the Best Possible Sidekick: His Rescue Dog

Chris Evans isn’t just a hero on the big screen. The “Captain America” actor also played hero to Dodger, his adorable sidekick/rescue dog.
On Wednesday ― National Pet Day ― Evans shared a video that might be more precious to him than any of his Marvel flicks. It was footage of when he and Dodger first met:
Last year, Evans told People magazine that he encountered Dodger while filming the movie “Gifted.”
“One of the last scenes we were filming was in a pound, a kennel. I foolishly walked in and I thought, ‘Are these actor dogs or are these real up for adoption dogs?’ And sure enough they were, so I was walking up and down the aisles and saw this one dude and he didn’t belong there. I snagged him and he’s such a good dog. They aged him at about one, he acts like a puppy, he’s got the energy of a puppy, he’s just such a sweetheart, he’s such a good boy. He loves dogs, he loves kids, he’s full of love.”
Here’s more of one of Hollywood’s best buddy stories:
Evans will next appear as Captain America in the film “Avengers: Infinity War,” which opens on April 27.