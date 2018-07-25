ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Evans Taunts Trump Over 'The Funniest Thing You’ve Ever Tweeted'

"Captain America" star calls out Trump over latest Russia claim.
By Ed Mazza

President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed he’s so tough on Russia that Moscow will be working to elect Democrats in November. 

“They definitely don’t want Trump!” he tweeted. 

Given that Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted earlier this month that he wanted Trump to win in 2016, many on social media aren’t exactly buying it ― including “Captain America” star Chris Evans

He tweeted:  

Evans wasn’t alone. 

Others shared similar sentiments in response to the president’s tweet: 
