I really just want to take a minute, and I want to say that I am so appreciative to be standing here right now. And I want to thank you, the “Walking Dead” community, for all of your support these last couple of months.

You know, this show is not just a job to me. This is a vital part of my life, you know. This has been a sanctuary, these last seven years we’ve been here. This has been with me through good times and bad times, and I have so much gratitude to you, the fans and the producers and the amazing casts of both of these shows, for allowing me to come here and be a part of this community every week.

This is what this is. This is a community, and we’re along the precipice of a lot of changes on both “Walking Dead” shows in the coming weeks and months, and I am so looking forward to going on that journey with you, and I’ve said the following words a million times, countless times, and that I’ve never been more thankful than I am in this very moment, to say to you that I am Chris Hardwick, and this is “Talking Dead.”