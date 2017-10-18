Chris Hemsworth Isn't Happy When A TV Host Spoils 'Thor: Ragnarok'

Warning! “Thor: Ragnarok” spoilers below!

It was almost hammer time on Australian talk show “The Project” Monday.

While talking with Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo about the upcoming “Thor: Ragnarok,” TV presenter Tommy Little brought up a fact about the movie that hasn’t been released yet (last chance to avoid a spoiler): Cate Blanchett’s character, Hela, is also Thor’s sister.

Little said it live on the air, multiple times. Hemsworth was not happy.

“You can’t say sister,” said Hemsworth, hitting the desk in a little moment of frustration. “You can’t give that away.”

After the moment, Ruffalo played it off with some pig latin and Hemsworth joked, “This is not live, is it?” as things awkwardly got back to normal.

In the TV host’s defense, you can go back through the Marvel comics to find some connections between Hela and Thor. In the comics, Hela is even the daughter of a version of Loki. So the brother and sister reveal isn’t necessarily that earth-shattering.

Hemsworth and Ruffalo have let out some “spoilers” of their own about the movie, too.

Before it was officially announced that Thor would be facing off with Hulk, Hemsworth told HuffPost if Thor didn’t have a hammer he’d want the “Hulk-busting suit” because, “That would come in handy, wouldn’t it?”

Also, not too long ago, Ruffalo accidentally livestreamed some of the new movie during a screening, which is exponentially worse than the other spoilers.

But for anyone else planning on spoiling “Thor: Ragnarok” before its release date, just don’t. Or else you might also get the wrath of Thor.