Chris Hemsworth Gives Hitchhiker The Ride Of A Lifetime In Private Helicopter

A musician who was just hoping to score a free ride to Australia’s Byron Bay was given the ultimate surprise when Thor himself pulled up and told him to hop in.
Chicago native Scott Hildebrand said he had just hopped off a flight from Mexico when he thought he would try his luck hitchhiking from Brisbane Airport to the popular beach town.
Speaking to local radio station NOVA 919, Hildebrand said that within 15 minutes Chris Hemsworth and a pal, Luke Zocchi, had pulled up.
Admitting that he “didn’t know who they were,” Hildebrand said that he felt “kind of unsure about the whole situation” because the pair were filming the encounter.
It was only when their black van pulled up to a nearby helipad that the penny finally dropped.
“They said, ‘we’re gonna make a quick stop and switch vehicles,’ and at that point I was like, ‘oh, I can help pitch for gas’ … and they’re like ‘you’re not gonna want to do that, it’s gonna be like four grand for that,’” he said. “That was when I was like, ‘who are you guys?’”
Hemsworth uploaded a video of the encounter to Instagram.
“Picked up a hitchhiker, wasn’t a serial killer which we were stoked about and just happened to be a kick ass musician Scott Hildebrand,” he wrote.