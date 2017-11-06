Chris Murphy's Must-Read Plea Becomes A Rallying Cry For Gun Control

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) gave an impassioned response to the deadly mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Sunday, where a lone gunman killed at least 26 churchgoers and injured 20 others.

The Democratic senator, a vocal advocate for gun control, reacted to the inevitable feelings of helplessness that Americans experience after news of mass shootings.

“The paralysis you feel right now ― the impotent helplessness that washes over you as news of another mass slaughter scrolls across the television screen ― isn’t real. It’s a fiction created and methodically cultivated by the gun lobby.”

Referring to mass shootings, he added, “None of this is inevitable ... It is uniquely and tragically American.”

Senator Chris Murphy's response to the Sutherland Springs shooting. It's well worth the read. pic.twitter.com/9CfEB2OM4p — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) November 5, 2017

Murphy called Congress “cowardly” and challenged his colleagues:

“How can you claim that you respect human life while choosing fealty to weapons-makers over support for measures favored by the vast majority of your constituents.”

Murphy’s comments echoed that of his colleague Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D- Conn.).

“Prayers are important but insufficient,” he wrote on Twitter. “Enough is enough.”

Horror, heartbreak, shame. Prayers are important but insufficient. After another unspeakable tragedy, Congress must act - or be complicit. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) November 5, 2017