Chris Murphy's Must-Read Plea Becomes A Rallying Cry For Gun Control

The Connecticut senator reminds Americans: We do not have to live this way.

Mass shootings are "uniquely and tragically American," the Connecticut senator said.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) gave an impassioned response to the deadly mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Sunday, where a lone gunman killed at least 26 churchgoers and injured 20 others

The Democratic senator, a vocal advocate for gun control, reacted to the inevitable feelings of helplessness that Americans experience after news of mass shootings.

“The paralysis you feel right now ― the impotent helplessness that washes over you as news of another mass slaughter scrolls across the television screen ― isn’t real. It’s a fiction created and methodically cultivated by the gun lobby.” 

Referring to mass shootings, he added, “None of this is inevitable ... It is uniquely and tragically American.”

Murphy called Congress “cowardly” and challenged his colleagues: 

“How can you claim that you respect human life while choosing fealty to weapons-makers over support for measures favored by the vast majority of your constituents.”

Murphy’s comments echoed that of his colleague Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D- Conn.). 

“Prayers are important but insufficient,” he wrote on Twitter. “Enough is enough.”

