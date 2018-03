Actor Chris Pine’s character in “A Wrinkle In Time” is reminding people of Gary Johnston, one of the puppet characters in the 2004 film “Team America.”

While Pine has been compared to Gary before, the hairdo in his newest role looks a lot like the one on the puppet:

Chris Pine in Wrinkle in Time looks like Gary from Team America: World Police. pic.twitter.com/D9TPmfITBc — Sean Bamforth (@seanbamforth) March 12, 2018

Pine’s been compared to the Gary marionette more than a few times over the years.

Here are some others who’ve noticed the resemblance:

Mr. Murry (Chris Pine) is the doppelgänger of Gary Johnston from Team America: World Police. #AWrinkleInTime pic.twitter.com/IxMlDvj5Nv — DeAndre Ruffin (@DNRuffin) March 9, 2018

Chris Pine is just the real life version of Gary Johnston from Team America — Brad (@bwice14) September 27, 2017

Every time I see Chris Pine I think of Gary from team america. https://t.co/TmvFw9G3U7 (https://t.co/Aox6Y4kUWT) — Imgur Viral (@ImgurViral) December 6, 2017

Just watched A Wrinkle In Time trailer. Looks very impressive but can't help thinking Chris Pine looks a bit like Gary from Team America. — Rob Turner (@ReynardCity) July 15, 2017

Chris Pine STILL looks like Gary from Team America (Wonder Woman edition) pic.twitter.com/ApWiWjKWhF — Stacy (@SilverStGroud) June 5, 2017

I can’t take Chris Pine seriously in the Wrinkle in Time trailers because he looks like Gary from Team America! 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/uuA3epFGTU — Yeezy Bake Oven (@TV_Jeebies) January 31, 2018

Just watched the trailer for #AWrinkleInTime and noticed some similarities between #ChrisPine and Gary Johnston from #TeamAmericaWorldPolice or is it just me? pic.twitter.com/XdRadOJT5n — John King (@JPKing88) March 13, 2018