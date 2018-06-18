Let’s get the Pawnee gang back together.

Actor Chris Pratt sounded enthusiastic when asked about the possibility of a “Parks And Recreation” revival during an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” at the MTV Movie Awards on Sunday.

“I’d be down,” Pratt said. “Let’s do it! Yeah, that’d be great!”

Other members of the show’s cast seem to agree. Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman appeared on “Ellen” in May, and both gave their approval for a possible reunion. In fact, Poehler said the whole cast would go for it.

“I’ll speak for everybody and say we would all do it,” Poehler told host Ellen DeGeneres. “It would be amazing.”

Aubrey Plaza, who plays intern April Ludgate, told Us Weekly she thinks a reunion “would for sure happen at some point.”