Now we really know they’re serious!

Chris Pratt posted a sweet Instagram collage of photos for his girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger’s 29th birthday on Thursday.

The cute mix of pictures shows Pratt kissing his love, the two wearing goofy animal face masks and various photos of Schwarzenegger smiling.

“Happy Birthday Chief! Your smile lights up the room,” Pratt wrote. “I’ve cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care.”

This is the first time the “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor has posted a picture of Schwarzenegger, though the two have been dating since about June. The couple were reportedly set up by Schwarzenegger’s mother, Maria Shriver.

Over the past few months, Schwarzenegger and Pratt have been pictured going to church together, hanging out with Pratt’s son, Jack, and visiting a winery with Pratt’s family in Napa.

The 39-year-old actor separated from his estranged wife Anna Faris after eight years of marriage in 2017, and their divorce was finalized last month. The two, who share a son named Jack, announced the sad news in a joint message on social media.

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” the message said.

“Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another,” it continued.