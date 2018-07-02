Chris Pratt Reportedly Dating Katherine Schwarzenegger After Anna Faris Split

“Chris is focused on the press of his movie and his son Jack, but when he does get some free time, he spends it with Katherine,” another source told Entertainment Tonight, adding that the two “hit it off” after meeting.

Representatives for Pratt did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Pratt and Faris, who share 5-year-old son Jack together, announced they were separating after eight years of marriage in August 2017.

The two have kept things more than amicable for the sake of their son since then, praising each other in the press with with Faris describing her estranged husband as an “incredible friend.”