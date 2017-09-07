Anti-Gay Crusader Who 'Married' His Laptop Wants Alabama To Recognize Their Union

“The question is, should we have policies that encourage that kind of lifestyle? The state is not doing anyone any favors by encouraging people to live that lifestyle,” he told the paper in reference to same-sex marriage.

The if-gays-can-marry-each-other-then-I-want-to-marry-my-computer argument didn’t work when Sevier tried it in Utah in June 2016. The Utah Attorney General’s Office asked a federal judge to dismiss the suit because there is no constitutional right to marry a laptop.

“These claims are untenable as a matter of law because Plaintiffs lack standing to bring these claims and the right to marry has not been indefinitely expanded, nor should it be,” Assistant Attorney General David Wolf wrote in the state’s filing. “Simply put, marrying a laptop computer or multiple partners are not rights protected by the Constitution.”

Wolf also pointed out the ridiculousness of Sevier’s argument by noting that “unless Sevier’s computer has attained the age of 15, it is too young to marry under Utah law.”

