Fox News’ Chris Wallace on Sunday pleaded with President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani to simply tell the truth during a wide-ranging, contentious interview.

The former New York City mayor danced around Wallace’s questions on special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and whether Trump had been truthful about hush money payments made to women who say they’ve had affairs with the president.

“Did the president know about the hush money payments or not?” Wallace asked Giuliani, referring to payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Federal prosecutors say the payments violated campaign finance laws.

Whether it happened or didn’t happen, it’s not illegal. Rudy Giuliani on hush money payments

In typical Giuliani fashion, the attorney appeared to contradict himself several times about whether Trump directed his former personal attorney Michael Cohen to make the payments. Cohen has told federal prosecutors Trump knew about the payments and told him to make them.

“We’re talking about something that doesn’t matter,” Giuliani said. “Whether it happened or didn’t happen, it’s not illegal.”

Wallace interrupted, “You’re moving shells around on me. Either it happened it or didn’t happen.” But Giuliani defended himself by claiming, “That’s what lawyers do all the time.”

“I’m asking you for the truth, sir,” said Wallace, visibly frustrated by the circular exchange.

.@RudyGiuliani on if President Trump will sit down for an interview with Special Counsel Robert Mueller: “good luck…over my dead body” #FNS #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/8uPV1FJmFl — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) December 16, 2018

Asked if Trump would sit for an interview with the special counsel’s office, Giuliani scoffed.

“Good luck,” Giuliani said of Mueller’s team. “After what they did to Flynn ― the way they trapped him into perjury. ... They’re a joke. Over my dead body.”

Watch Giuliani’s full interview on “Fox News Sunday” below:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Earlier Sunday, Giuliani appeared on ABC’s “This Week,” where he bashed Cohen over his statements to federal prosecutors. Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison last week after pleading guilty to lying to Congress and violating campaign finance laws at Trump’s direction.