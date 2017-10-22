Chrissy Teigen Fangirled Over Alicia Silverstone And Her Iconic Costume

Chrissy Teigen has celebrity role models too, and she just got to meet one.

The model posted a photo to Twitter on Sunday that had people across the internet green with envy. Teigen got to meet Alicia Silverstone, an actress that she apparently admires a lot. Teigen and Silverstone took a photo together with the model’s daughter, Luna.

“How am I supposed to sleep?” Teigen captioned the photo. “I think I’ve asked for 2 photos in my entire life. @ AliciaSilv and Beyoncé.”

And it gets better.

Silverstone was wearing her iconic yellow tartan costume.

How am I supposed to sleep? I think I've asked for 2 photos in my entire life. @AliciaSilv and beyonce pic.twitter.com/TBSEXqKTGp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 22, 2017

What a total Betty.

The yellow tartan blazer and skirt combination is one of the most memorable items of clothing from the iconic movie “Clueless.” The film was a fun and playful modernization of Jane Austen’s novel “Emma.”

And Silverstone’s portrayal of Cher in the 90s cult classic film is arguably her most notable role. Her outfits were the inspirations for some of the greatest Halloween costumes around.

So yeah, Teigen’s reaction is one almost any fan can easily understand.