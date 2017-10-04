Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Are Ready, Set, Go For Baby No. 2

All of Chrissy Teigen wants another baby at home.
The supermodel and husband John Legend welcomed their first child, Luna, more than a year ago. Since then, the couple has been trying to grow their family despite the challenges they’ve faced conceiving naturally. Teigen ultimately underwent in vitro fertilization to bring Luna into the world.
Speaking with InStyle for their November issue, the model explains that their 17-month old was the result of the couple’s second attempt at having children.
“The first little girl didn’t work, and then the second is Luna,” Teigen told the outlet.
Their journey started with around 20 embryos, which was narrowed down to the ones that “you know are going to be good for your body.” Now, they’re officially planning on implanting the final embryo in the coming months.
While the “Lip Sync Battle” host is thrilled at the prospect of having a sibling for baby Luna, she’s also now more aware of the struggles that could lie ahead. In March, Teigen wrote a moving essay about her battle with postpartum depression, sparking a nationwide conversation about an issue plaguing many new mothers.
“I thought I was just being a selfish a**hole,” she said about time spent dealing with pain on the sofa with the curtains closed.
“It wasn’t just a mental thing of, you know, ‘I’m sad’ ... I actually couldn’t move,” she said. “I have really good days and really bad days, and I don’t tend to talk about the really bad days. But I would hate for people to think those days didn’t exist.”
But with Legend by her side (and Bravo TV programming at her fingertips), the 31-year-old couldn’t be better prepared for the highs and lows that motherhood brings.
“I’m much luckier to have John’s personality in my life than he is to have mine,” she said. “He is insanely patient and such a dork, and he loves seeing me happy, even if that means watching ‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’ with me for two and a half hours.”
She’s more than happy, however, to change the channel and fiercely support Legend in return.
“I mean, I don’t care about half the s**t he’s doing either,” she revealed. “But there’s a balance. If he’s watching MSNBC and is excited about something, then I’ve got to be in that realm.”
To read Teigen’s full interview, head over to InStyle.