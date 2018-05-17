Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Welcome Baby Boy

Baby No. 2 is here!

Supermodel and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen announced the arrival of her new son with Grammy-winning singer John Legend on Twitter early Thursday morning:

Somebody’s herrrrrrre! 🍼🤗🍼🤗 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 17, 2018

The child’s name has not yet been released.

Teigen and Legend are also the parents of a 2-year-old girl named Luna Simone. In November, the couple let Luna announce that they were expecting a second child on Instagram:

it's john's! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

Months later, Teigen confirmed that she was pregnant with a baby boy, which wasn’t a surprise to fans of the couple. The two have been open about their journey with in vitro fertilization (IVF) and previously revealed that she and Legend had one viable male embryo remaining.

“I wouldn’t say we can’t conceive naturally, but I would say that it’s enough of a challenge where it felt like we needed help,” Legend told Cosmopolitan. “We’re lucky that we’re living in an age where we can conceive in other ways. [IVF] brought us Luna and hopefully it will bring us a few more awesome kids, too.”

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Weeks before the latest baby’s arrival, Teigen declared that she was more than ready to be a mother of two:

happy pregnant Chrissy is gone. meet OVER IT Chrissy. Wanna hold my boy let’s do thisssssss — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 10, 2018

And now she finally can.