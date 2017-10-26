Chrissy Teigen Apologizes For Having Nipples After Accidental Nip Slip

A little nip slip never hurt anybody. Just ask Chrissy Teigen.

The supermodel learned the hard way that Snapchatting while getting a spray tan is only for the most skilled of multitaskers when she accidentally flashed her nipple on the app Wednesday.

Teigen was caught unaware, happily going about her day documenting a meal with husband John Legend until responses from concerned fans came flooding in.

Yooooo @chrissyteigen babe, ya nipple is out in your spray tan n game Snapchat. just warnin ya.. But like, free that nip girl! pic.twitter.com/Bnk2O0tPd4 — xxallblack (@xxallblack) October 26, 2017

@chrissyteigen DELETE THAT SNAP I CAN SEE YOUR NIPPLE — Molls (@MollyClapp) October 26, 2017

@chrissyteigen girl.. idk if you meant to have your whole nipple out on Snapchat. But if you didn’t, uhhhh double check your story lol — Iris West (@Sunshine101995) October 26, 2017

The “Lip Sync Battle” host quickly caught on, however, seemingly addressing the issue with a “whoops” on Twitter.

Whoops — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 26, 2017

But apparently her assistant ― hired for these things, of course ― had already intervened, pulling the video down from her Snapchat. Teigen took a screenshot of their text conversation (sounds like she’s planning a bingo night?) to give followers an inside look at her glamorous life.

“What is it like being an assistant in Hollywood, you ask?” she wrote alongside the photo.

What is it like being an assistant in Hollywood, you ask? pic.twitter.com/Eo4qolTLxK — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 26, 2017

She wasn’t done just yet, though, as she took to Snapchat to jokingly apologize to her followers for exposing herself in a peak Chrissy way.

“I just want to apologize to everyone I know. I’ve let my friends down. I’ve let my family down,” she said. “I have nipples. It’s not something I’m proud of.”

“I’m sorry you had to see that,” she added later on Snapchat. “I have nipples. I do have nipples. I’m sorry.”

for immediate release pic.twitter.com/c6226cR6eJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 26, 2017