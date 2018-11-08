Chrissy Teigen Zings Commenter For Noting Her Bottle-Feeding

Thou shalt not troll Chrissy Teigen ― unless you like clapbacks.
The 32-year-old model and mother of two went after an Instagram user who commented about her breastfeeding habits.
It all started when Teigen’s husband, John Legend, posted a photo on Instagram this week that showed her bottle-feeding their nearly 6-month-old son, Miles. “wild scene backstage at @nbcthevoice,” he joked in the caption.
But instead of enjoying the cute domestic scene that included Teigen’s mother and 2-year-old daughter, Luna, this user commented: “You no longer breastfeed?”
Teigen fired back: “John never breastfed Miles.”
Shamer neutralized.
According to Entertainment Tonight, an admirer on the Instagram thread later said she would have told the commenter “b***h mind your business.”
“I say that, I just don’t type it,” Teigen responded.
Teigen has a fiercely funny reputation for cutting online critics down to size.
“You are the queen at comebacks,” one commenter wrote of her latest zinger.