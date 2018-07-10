Chrissy Teigen Rips Man Who Allegedly Photographed Her Breast-Pumping

Chrissy Teigen called out a creep who allegedly photographed her breast-pumping in her car on Monday.
“To the man who took photos into our car as I was topless and pumping you can go f**k yourself if you sell them,” the model and breastfeeding advocate wrote in a now-deleted tweet, Entertainment Tonight reported. “If I wanted to show you my salami nipples I’d show you my salami nipples on my own doing!”
She explained to one Twitter responder:
Teigen, a mother of two who’s married to singer John Legend, frequently shares moments of her family life ― like the breastfeeding pic that caused a stir this week:
But Teigen drew the line at her personal space being invaded. A Twitter user who suggested that she shouldn’t “be upset about it” because it was “in plain view of the public” got some sharp clap-back from Teigen:
Don’t mess with this social media pro.