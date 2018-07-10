Chrissy Teigen Rips Man Who Allegedly Photographed Her Breast-Pumping

Chrissy Teigen called out a creep who allegedly photographed her breast-pumping in her car on Monday.

“To the man who took photos into our car as I was topless and pumping you can go f**k yourself if you sell them,” the model and breastfeeding advocate wrote in a now-deleted tweet, Entertainment Tonight reported. “If I wanted to show you my salami nipples I’d show you my salami nipples on my own doing!”

She explained to one Twitter responder:

Oh I am definitely happy to! It’s most of my day 😂 just so creepy to be sitting in a car, dark out, and see flashes and a dude — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 10, 2018

Teigen, a mother of two who’s married to singer John Legend, frequently shares moments of her family life ― like the breastfeeding pic that caused a stir this week:

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 7, 2018 at 10:04am PDT

But Teigen drew the line at her personal space being invaded. A Twitter user who suggested that she shouldn’t “be upset about it” because it was “in plain view of the public” got some sharp clap-back from Teigen:

Then get tinted windows, it wasn't in her garage. It's still out in plain view of the public so it makes no sense to even be upset about it. — Jerry McGwire (@KeepingthePeac) July 10, 2018

Yes jerry. Die on this hill. This is what you should stand up for. A man’s right to shoot his camera into my (tinted) car. This is a great cause. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 10, 2018