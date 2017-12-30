Chelsea Clinton Gives Chrissy Teigen Powerful Mom Advice About Online Trolls

Right-wing conspiracy theorists pulled Chrissy Teigen’s 1-year-old daughter into a demented conspiracy theory on Twitter Saturday, and as Teigen tried to make sense of the mess, Chelsea Clinton offered her sage mom advice.

Teigen said on Twitter that she felt disturbed after Liz Conkin, a conservative writer who believes in the Pizzagate sex ring conspiracy theory, tweeted photos of Luna, suggesting she was part of a conspiracy.

Alright. I debated saying something about this but I’m pretty disturbed over here. The fact that there are people with these...thoughts...is really scary. pic.twitter.com/9OtWKHxUgR — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 30, 2017

...apparently dressing my daughter as Alice in Wonderland and a hot dog and having a pizza emoji on Snapchat has to do with pizzagate and being uhhhh darksided. Holy shit That thread is wild. Enjoy. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 30, 2017

Teigen interpreted the tweet as Crokin saying that she and her husband John Legend were “darksided pizzagate pedophiles who traffic our daughter.”

Yeah yeah it’s “just Twitter” but I’m pretty sure this *sick* person is saying we are darksided pizzagate pedophiles who traffic our daughter. Ummmmm this is really scary shit. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 30, 2017

Confused and shocked by the responses to Crokin’s first tweet, Teigen decided to briefly change topics on her own Twitter account.

“Anyhow, I really am not enjoying that shit as the last thing on my timeline soooooooooo hello, normal people. Love you,” the model tweeted.

That’s when Clinton, a mother of two, chimed in.

Chrissy, sending you & beautiful Luna a huge hug. It is awful & never ok when people threaten or demean any child. I’ve lost count of the Twitter accounts who’ve threatened Charlotte with #FGM. While I never bother to report threats against me, I now report every one against her. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) December 31, 2017

As a high profile figure herself, Clinton said she could ignore the atrocious words hurled at her on Twitter, but she couldn’t do the same for her 3-year-old daughter, Charlotte.

Whenever Clinton receives threats on Twitter about Charlotte, she said she reports them to Twitter. According to the microblogging platform’s official policies, users can report other users who engage in abusive behavior. This can result in a tweet being taken down or that user being permanently suspended.

“I’ve lost count of the Twitter accounts who’ve threatened Charlotte with #FGM,” Clinton tweeted, apparently making a reference to female genital mutilation. “While I never bother to report threats against me, I now report every one against her.”

Teigen admitted to Clinton that she felt “silly” worrying about Crokin’s tweet when Clinton and her family likely face much more online harassment.

I feel silly even worrying about this in comparison to the magnitude of slander and threats you and your family have dealt with for decades. These people are truly sick and scary. Love to you, Charlotte and Marc!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 31, 2017

Some of Teigen’s fans found her and Clinton’s Twitter thread to be utterly heartwarming, ugly conspiracy theories aside.

Now this is the kind of motherly support the world needs.